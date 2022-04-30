Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurates country’s first greenfield grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday inaugurated the country’s first greenfield grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia. At the inaugural event, Kumar said ethanol production would help reduce the cost of petrol and generate employment.

The plant set up by Eastern India Biofuels Private Limited at a cost of Rs 105 crore is the first such unit to come up since the Centre approved Bihar government’s ethanol production and promotion policy-2021. The state government has proposed to establish several ethanol plants over the next two years.

Kumar said: “We have made the start. Ethanol production has started. We had been trying for this since 2007. We had requested the then UPA government to give the go-ahead when we had received proposals for setting up ethanol units in Bihar… Now, 20 per cent ethanol can be mixed with petrol and diesel. The country will immensely benefit from ethanol production. In Bihar, Seemanchal area (Purnia, Kishanganj, Katihar and Araria) would benefit from it.”

Bihar Industry Minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said: “Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have signed agreements to set up 17 units with the approved capacity of 1,080 KLPD (kilo litre per day). Out of these 17 units, one of the units is Eastern India Biofuels Private Limited, which started production from 30th April, 2022. Other three units, two in Gopalganj and one in Bhojpur, are also ready to begin their production.”

The Purnia plant has been built as per latest technology using zero-waste discharge. The plant, which has been set up on 15 acre of land, will procure 130 tonne rice husk and 145-150 tonne maize from farmers on a daily basis.

A 10-year-long purchase agreement has been signed, under which the ethanol produced will be sold exclusively to OMCs like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum in Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand.