Bihar Nal Jal scheme: HC hears PIL, asks petitioner to approach govt for redressal

A DIVISION bench of Patna High Court on Friday heard a public interest litigation petition regarding alleged discrepancies and corruption in bidding, contract allotment and implementation of Bihar government’s flagship Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme. The court asked the petitioner to approach the districts’ government authorities concerned for redressal of grievances.

The PIL was filed and admitted following a series of reports published in The Indian Express in September 2021, a set of RTI replies and other reports.

Based on the bidding and contracts in over 20 Bihar districts, the three-part series published in The Indian Express revealed how politicians from the BJP, JD (U) and RJD had been awarded the contracts under the scheme.

Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme provides tap water to 1.14 lakh wards in more than 8,400 panchayats across the state.

Petitioner Sanjay Mehta’s advocate Alka Verna told The Indian Express: “The division bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice S Kumar heard our petition at length. The matter was disposed of with liberty to the petitioner to approach the competent authorities for redressal of grievances.” The written order is yet to be uploaded on Patna High Court’s website.