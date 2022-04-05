Bihar MLC polls: Independent candidate escapes attack, fellow villager killed

An Independent candidate for the MLC polls from Bihar’s Siwan district narrowly escaped an attack, in which AK-47 rifles were used, on Monday night while one of his fellow villagers was killed. Voting for 24 seats in the state Legislative Council took place on Monday.

Siwan police said the incident took place around 10 pm within the limits of the Hussainganj police station when Independent candidate Raees Khan was travelling in his vehicle along with supporters who were in about half a dozen other vehicles. The police identified the deceased as Vinod Yadav (30), a supporter of Khan.

Speaking to reporters later, Khan said: “As my vehicle had been running at a good speed, I escaped the attack near Mhuan village, but several vehicles were hit and Vinod Yadav from my area was killed. Some of my supporters were injured.”

Asked if the attack may have been triggered by political rivalry, he said, “I am not sure, but I did ask for police security from the Siwan administration.”

Siwan superintendent of police S K Sinha, who visited the spot, said the police questioned locals and were gathering evidence.

Other candidates in the fray for the election from Siwan include Manoj Singh (BJP) and Vinod Jaiswal (RJD). The seat was earlier represented by Tunnaji Pandey of the BJP.