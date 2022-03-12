Bihar MLC polls: BJP fields 8 upper caste, 5 OBC candidates

The Bihar unit of the BJP has sought to strike social balance by fielding eight upper caste and five OBC Vaishya candidates in the MLC elections.

The voting for 24 seats in the Legislative Council would take place on April 4 and results would be declared on April 7. In the NDA, the BJP has been contesting 12 seats, JD (U) 11 and the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party of Pashupati Kumar Paras one.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Saturday said the list of party candidates included five Rajputs, Bhumihars and one Brahmins (all upper castes) and five OBC Vaishyas.

BJP candidates are Dilip Kumar Singh (Aurangabad), Santosh Singh (Kaimur), Dharmendra Kumar Singh (Saran), Manoj Kumar Singh (Siwan), Rajiv Kumar (Gopalganj), Rajesh Kumar alias Bablu Gupta (East Champaran), Sunil Choudhary (Darbhanga), Tarun Kumar (Samastipur), Rajnish Kumar (Begusarai-Khagaria), Nutan Singh (Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul), Dr Dilip Jaiswal (Purnia-Araria-Kishanganj) and Ashok Agrawal (Katihar).

Of these, six were MLCs before. Three previous MLCs — Sachchidanand Rai, Aditya Pandey and TunnaJi Pandey (who has quit the party) — were not given ticket.

Rajesh Kumar (Bablu Gupta), Rajnish Singh, Ashok Agrwal, Dilip Jaiswal, Santosh Singh and Nutan Singh were MLCs in the past.