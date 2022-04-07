Bihar MLC Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting underway for Legislative Council polls

Bihar MLC Chunav Result 2022 LIVE: The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year, but elections had to be put off due to Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

Bihar MLC Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes for 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats is underway amid tight security arrangements, election officials said on Thursday. Polling for the two dozen seats were held on Monday.

Nearly 1.32 lakh voters shall be deciding the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block. The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year, but elections had to be put off because of circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five of the seats fell vacant before expiry of term, owing to deaths of MLCs or their election to the assembly.