Thursday, April 07, 2022
Bihar MLC Election Result 2022 Live Updates: Counting underway for Legislative Council polls

Bihar MLC Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates, Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election Counting Live News: Nearly 1.32 lakh voters shall be deciding the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block.


Updated: April 7, 2022 12:40:06 pm
Bihar MLC Election Results 2022, Bihar MLC Election 2022 CountingBihar MLC Chunav Result 2022 LIVE: The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year, but elections had to be put off due to Covid-19 pandemic. (ANI)

Bihar MLC Election Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes for 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats is underway amid tight security arrangements, election officials said on Thursday. Polling for the two dozen seats were held on Monday.

Nearly 1.32 lakh voters shall be deciding the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block. The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year, but elections had to be put off because of circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Five of the seats fell vacant before expiry of term, owing to deaths of MLCs or their election to the assembly.

Bihar MLC Election Counting Live Updates: Bihar MLC Election Results Live News: Five seats fell vacant before expiry of term, owing to deaths of MLCs or their election to the assembly

12:23 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Votes of 1.32 lakh voters to decide fate of 185 candidates

Nearly 1.32 lakh voters shall be deciding the fate of 185 candidates across 534 polling booths, one each for every administrative block.

The tenure of 24 seats in the 75-strong upper house had ended in July last year, but elections had to be put off because of circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic. Five of the seats fell vacant before expiry of term, owing to deaths of MLCs or their election to the assembly.

12:21 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Counting for 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats underway

Counting of votes for 24 Bihar Legislative Council seats is underway amid tight security arrangements, election officials said. Polling for the two dozen seats were held on Monday.

The 24 seats which went to polls on April 4 are Nalanda, Gaya-Jahanabad-Arwal, Bhojpur-Buxar, Narwada, Rohtas-Kaimur, Begusarai-Khagaria, Saharsa-Madhepura-Supaul, Saran, Siwan, Gopalganj, West Champaran, Darbhanga, Patna, Vaishali, Sitamarhi-Sheohar, Samastipur, Munger-Jamui-Lakhisarai-Sheikhpura, Katihar, Bhagalpur-Banka, Madhubani, Purnea-Araria-Kishanganj, east Champaran and Muzaffarpur.

