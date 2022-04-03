Bihar gang rape and murder: Minor’s family seeks death for accused, police say it is up to court

A day after a Delhi-based activist staged a brief protest outside the Bihar Chief Minister’s residence against the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl on March 19, the Banka police on Sunday said it had already arrested all four accused in the case and had submitted the chargesheet with a request for speedy trial.

Yogita Bhayana, founder of the voluntary organisation People Against Rapes in India (PARI), had on Saturday tried to protest outside the chief minister’s residence along with the father and uncle of the victim. As prohibitory orders are permanently in place in the area, Sachivalaya police detained the activist and released her by evening.

A family member of the victim said, “We want the death sentence for all the four accused.”

The minor was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in a village in Banka district on March 19 and her body was recovered a day later with one of her eyes punctured, the police said.

Banka SP Arvind Kumar Gupta told The Indian Express: “We have a strong case. We arrested all four accused within 72 hours of the matter coming to our notice. We have collected FSL samples and have already submitted the chargesheet with a request for speedy trial. As for the family’s demand for the death sentence, it is up to the court to decide. The prosecution surely has a strong case”.

Bhayana, who has previously been at the forefront of activism in the wake of the Nirbhaya case, told reporters: “Since it is a gruesome case, it merited the attention of the chief minister.”

The first information report (FIR) in the case, lodged on March 20, said the incident took place on the day of Holi when the girl was taken to the “river on a vehicle by the accused, who gang-raped her and hid her body in the sand after puncturing one of her eyes.”

The four accused in the case – identified as Shreedhar Barnwal alias Golu, Ajay Barnwal, Doman Paswan and Sagar Soni – were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to gang rape, murder and attempt to destroy evidence, besides sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, the police added.