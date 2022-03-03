Bihar minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav faults Niti Aayog, says its poverty index ignores incremental increase

The Bihar government on Thursday found fault with the NITI Aayog’s multidimensional poverty index, which it said did not take into account “incremental improvement”, and reiterated its demand for special-category status for the state to fast-track development.

This is the first time the government run by the JD(U)-BJP alliance has formally criticised the Niti Aayog’s criteria to assess poverty, which give more points to central government schemes than successful state schemes.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The state government and the Centre have long been sparring over the special-category status demand. While the Centre has summarily rejected the demand, the state has been asking the former to revisit its criteria to award the status as well as poverty criteria, which have 12 indicators.

Responding to JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar’s calling attention notice, Planning and Development Minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav told the Legislative Council, “The Niti Aayog has put 12 indicators in its multidimensional poverty index, in which two indicators are of education, three are of health and seven pertain to standards of living. These indicators are used equally to assess poverty in developed and developing states… the Niti Aayog has completely set aside incremental improvement.”

Giving an example of how the Planning Commission, which was replaced by the Niti Aayog after Narendra Modi became prime minister, used to assess poverty, the minister said, “In 2004-05, 54.5 per cent people had been below the poverty line, which came down to 33.7 per cent in 2011-12. It clearly showed a 20 per cent fall in poverty in just seven years.

The minister also told the Upper House that education overhaul measures are not taken into full account by the Niti Aayog’s poverty index. “In 2005, 5.6 lakh students took Class 10 examinations. In 2011, 16.84 lakh students appeared for Class 10 examinations…We ran a bicycle scheme and gave other incentives that brought about a big jump in the enrolment of girls in schools. The state’s literacy rate rose from 47 per cent in 2001 to 61.8 per cent in 2011.

Reiterating Bihar’s case for special-category status, the minister said, “Niti Aayog’s setting aside of incremental improvement has only reinforced our claim to special-category status, which would make available more resources for development.”

The minister wondered why the state’s “outstanding achievements” in overhauling electricity got very little weightage in the index.

Kumar, the MLC who sought the government’s stand on the Niti Aayog index, told The Indian Express, “The government’s answer should put to rest doubts as well as claims and counterclaims on what Bihar has been getting from the Centre. We still need clarity on whether the state is getting anything more than what is prescribed as per the Centre-state formula.”