Bihar: Maoists shoot dead SSB personnel in Jamui

Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Sikandar Yadav (30), who came to his native village to celebrate his daughter's birthday, was dragged out of his house by the rebels before killing him on Monday.

By: PTI | Jamui | Published: September 18, 2018 5:09:19 pm
Bihar, Bihar maoists, Bihas SSB personnel killed, Jamui Maoists, Jamui, indian express news About 20-25 Maoists came to the village to kill Yadav and fled into a nearby jungle after executing their plan, the police said. (Representational)
Maoists shot dead a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel in his residence at Pandethika in Jamui district, the police said Tuesday. Sikandar Yadav (30), who came to his native village to celebrate his daughter’s birthday, was dragged out of his house by the rebels before killing him on Monday.

About 20-25 Maoists came to the village to kill Yadav and fled into a nearby jungle after executing their plan, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Pukar Singh along with additional forces reached the village after getting the information.

