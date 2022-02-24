Bihar man killed: No cow vigilante angle, murder after feud over job, say police

A week after a local JD(U) leader from Bihar’s Samastipur was kidnapped and allegedly killed the same day — and three days after a video surfaced on social media, purportedly showing that he was killed for involvement in cow slaughter — the police on Wednesday booked a person for posting the video with intention to provoke communal tension and divert the murder probe.

Police denied the murder of Mohammed Khalil Alam, 35, had anything to do with religion. They said Alam was killed for purportedly failing to keep his promise to give job to a youth in Railways.

Three people have been arrested so far in the cases of murder and a second one over inflammatory social media post. A fourth accused is absconding.

Alam, of Musari Gharari area of Samastipur, was missing from home since February 16. According to police, his family received a ransom call, seeking Rs 2.75 lakh. Police said no ransom was paid and Alam’s family lodged a case against unknown persons.

On February 18, Vipul Jha, a student who claims to be an NGO worker, was the first arrest in the case — police said he told them that Alam had died of assault by them on February 16 itself. Police subsequently dug out the half-burnt body.

Samastipur SP Hriday Kant told The Indian Express: “Vipul told us that the JD(U) leader had taken Rs 3.75 lakh from a student to get him a job in the Railways in 2019 but was unable to do it. Vipul and his accomplice, Kishan Kumar, had taken upon themselves to recover the money from Alam.”

On February 16, they allegedly beat Alam to death, Kant said.

Kant said the issue took a turn after a video emerged on social media, purportedly showing a man — allegedly Vipul — asking Alam about people who sold beef in the area and how much beef he had consumed in his life thus far. Throughout the conversation, the man intimidating Alam — the video does not show his face — uses expletives and slaps and hits him intermittently.

The SP said:”We re-started the probe and the second accused, Kishan Kumar, told us that the video was shot a few days before Alam was killed. We were told that it was shot with intention to give the case a communal colour and divert the probe. One Anurag Jha had posted it.”

The second case names Anurag, who is absconding. Kant said the cow vigilante angle was concocted, and the victim’s family has not made any such allegation.