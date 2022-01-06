Bihar man claims he got 12 Covaxin shots, arthritis ‘improved magically’

In what appears to be a serious lapse in the Covid vaccination drive, an 84-year-old man of Madhepura, Bihar, has claimed to have taken as many as 12 shots of Covaxin over the past one year. The former postal department employee also claimed “his general condition started improving magically and his joints pain subsided with each jab”.

Brahmdeo Mandal, of Aurahi village in Madhepura’s Puraini block, told The Indian Express: “I took my first jab in January (2021), when I was barely able to walk. After my general health condition improved with the second dose, I decided to take another shot. I produced my Aadhaar card four times and voter ID card twice to get jabs.” He said he got his second dose in February last year.

Mondal said the offline registration option, which he had used for booking the doses, might have failed to detect his previous vaccination history. It was only after he took his 12th shot, on January 4, that the overlap was detected, according to Mondal.

Mandal claimed he had suffered no side-effects at all. “I also sought to clear rumours about some people dying after getting vaccinated,” he said, adding that he had been walking normally now and his pulse rate was an ideal 72.

The state health department has sought a report from the Madhepura district administration.

Madhepura civil surgeon Dr AP Shahi told local reporters: “We are looking into the matter and trying to find out if it was because of offline registration. We have also spoken to Mandal.”

Mandal said he produced before the authorities certificates showing that he had got all the 12 shots in the Puraini block.

Earlier, Arwal and Patna districts had reported cases of Covid jabs taken or faked in the name of several VVIPs.