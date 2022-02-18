Bihar: Madhepura JD(U) leader shot dead by unidentified assailants

A senior JD(U) leader of Bihar’s Madhepura was shot dead on Friday by unidentified assailants in his village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bihariganj police station. The reason behind the murder is not known yet.

Police said the incident took place at around 9 am on Friday when Pradeep Kumar Singh (55), former state vice-president of JD(U)’s EBC cell, was monitoring the construction of his new home in Hathiomdha village. Three unidentified assailants came on a motorcycle and one of them shot him from a close range. Singh died on way to hospital.

The villagers staged a protest blocking roads and did not allow the police to enter the area for nearly two hours. After the police succeeded in convincing the villagers on taking quick action, the body was sent for postmortem.

Bihariganj police station in-charge Arun Kumar said: “We do not have any concrete lead in the case yet. He had no enmity, nor any political or business rivalry. We have been talking to some villagers to get some lead in the case”.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “We are deeply shocked over the killing of our party leader. The police are looking into the matter”.