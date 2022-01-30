Bihar: Two days after ‘liquor’ circular, education department issues clarification

Facing criticism over its circular asking teachers to provide information on drinkers and bootleggers, the education department on Sunday issued a clarification stating that it was not “mandatory” for teachers to provide such information.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar told indianexpress.com: “It has been a part of government policy to ask every citizen to provide information on drinkers and bootleggers. Therefore, some people are creating an unnecessary controversy over the circular. Since there are reports of school buildings being used by drinkers, we have asked teachers and principals to bring such incidents to light. It is part of an ongoing awareness campaign.”

He further said, “We only want teachers and school committees to take part in the drive against drinking for effective implementation of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016.”

The education department circular issued on January 28 to all district education and programme officers stated: “It is directed to call a meeting of education committees of primary and middle school teachers regarding prohibition. School education committees, principals and teachers should be asked to provide information on drinkers or liquor traders at toll free numbers of the excise department so that school buildings cannot be used for any such activity.”

A functionary of a teachers’ association said: “Although there is nothing wrong with the idea of the circular, once a principal or teacher provides such information, he or she can be targeted by the liquor mafia. It is primarily the job of the police to collect such information.”