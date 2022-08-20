Bihar: Kushwaha debunks speculations of disgruntlement over not becoming a minister

JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwaha, who has been away since before a new cabinet was sworn in Bihar, on Saturday debunked speculations that he was disgruntled over non-induction in the council of ministers.
The former union minister came out with a Facebook post, asserting that he was on a “mission” to save the socialist ideology and has been one who “gave up a post” when retaining it became untenable with his principles.
“I beg all those who are guessing that I am angry, without bothering to cross-check with me, please have mercy on me,” said Kushwaha, who had emerged as arguably the most combative leader of his party when it was caught in a tussle with former ally BJP, that ultimately led to its exit from the NDA.
Kushwaha, who has been in Delhi for more than a week, expressed anguish over “misleading news reports” which suggested that he was in a sulk over not having been considered for a plum post in the new “Mahagathbandhan” government.
The new government comprises the RJD and the Congress and is being supported by the Left from outside.
“People should know that I have never expressed anguish over not getting a post. Rather, I have given up my post when I have been anguished,” he said.
Kushwaha was a minister of state in the first government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the quota of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, then a BJP ally.
“There was a conspiracy to finish off the political ideology in which I believe. To prevent that from happening, I had merged my party with the JD(U) last year. All my associates were of the unanimous view that Nitish Kumar, who has a clean image, is experienced and diligent, was capable of leading our mission to save the ideology,” Kushwaha said.
“I wish to declare that I consider it my Dharma to work for party organisation,” said the JD(U) leader who was rewarded with a berth in the state legislative council soon after the merger.
An associate of Nitish Kumar since the Samata Party days, Kushwaha has, however, fought and parted ways with his mentor on more than one occasion in a political career spanning over three decades.
