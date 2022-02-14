Bihar: ‘Kidnapped’ woman expresses desire to marry BJP MLA kin, case to be closed without chargesheet

The police on Monday said that they will not file a chargesheet in a case of ‘kidnapping’ against Lauria BJP MLA Vinay Bihari. Notably, Patna Police had filed a case against the MLA, his wife and brother-in-law for allegedly kidnapping a 25-year-old Kankerbagh woman.

The police said that no chargesheet will be filed as the woman had eloped with Vinay’s brother-in-law Rajiv Kumar on her own.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon told indianexpress.com: “The girl has expressed her desire to get married to the accused Rajiv. The court has handed over the custody of the girl to Rajiv Kumar and his family. The case will end without a chargesheet.”

Earlier, the BJP MLA had said: “Rajiv and the girl had been in a relationship for the past three years. A case was filed against me because Rajiv is my brother-in-law.”

The girl’s family, however, said the girl could not have eloped without the support of the MLA. The girl had eloped with Rajiv on February 9 and had left for Delhi. Sources said the BJP MLA put pressure on Rajiv to come back once a kidnapping case was lodged at Agamkuan police station against him.