Bihar: RJD’s Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC who is facing allegations in connection with a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned late on Wednesday. His resignation has been accepted.

Kumar, also known as Kartikeya Singh, is scheduled to appear before a local court on Thursday in connection with a pending arrest warrant against him in the kidnapping case.

On Tuesday, he had his portfolio changed from the Law ministry to the Sugarcane Industry ministry. Shamim Ahmed, who was the Sugarcane Industry minister, was made the state’s Law minister.

The BJP, which lost its place in Bihar’s ruling coalition earlier in August after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) allied with the RJD again, has criticised the decision to include Kartik Kumar in an August 16 Cabinet expansion despite there being a warrant against him.