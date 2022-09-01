scorecardresearch
Bihar: RJD’s Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Kartik Kumar is scheduled to appear before a local court today in connection with a pending arrest warrant against him in a 2014 kidnapping case.

In this photo dated Aug. 16, 2022, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Kartikeya Singh takes oath as Bihar Law Minister, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar, an RJD MLC who is facing allegations in connection with a 2014 kidnapping case, resigned late on Wednesday. His resignation has been accepted.

Kumar, also known as Kartikeya Singh, is scheduled to appear before a local court on Thursday in connection with a pending arrest warrant against him in the kidnapping case.

On Tuesday, he had his portfolio changed from the Law ministry to the Sugarcane Industry ministry. Shamim Ahmed, who was the Sugarcane Industry minister, was made the state’s Law minister.

The BJP, which lost its place in Bihar’s ruling coalition earlier in August after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) allied with the RJD again, has criticised the decision to include Kartik Kumar in an August 16 Cabinet expansion despite there being a warrant against him.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 06:56:02 am
