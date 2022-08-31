Bihar minister Kartik Kumar loses law portfolio ahead of court date in kidnap case

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar removed Kartik Kumar as law minister on Wednesday, a day ahead of which the RJD MLC has to appear before a court in connection with a pending arrest warrant in a 2014 kidnapping case.

Kartik Kumar, aka Kartikeya Singh, had his portfolio swapped with that of sugarcane industry minister Shamim Ahmed, according to an order signed by chief secretary Amir Subhani. It was issued on the order of Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

RJD sources said Kartik’s holding the law portfolio “would not give the right message with the arrest warrant pending against him”. “We hope he gets bail and the controversy dies down,” an RJD leader said.

Since Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet inducting 31 ministers on August 16, the Opposition BJP has targeted the JD(U)-RJD government for making Kartik a minister despite the arrest warrant pending against him, though under bailable sections.

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand criticised the latest decision. “A warrant is still pending against the minister. Removing him from the law department only shows the government has been trying to save itself the blushes,” he said.

The RJD has found it hard to defend the minister, whose lawyers clarified that the Danapur district and sessions court had barred his arrest till Thursday, when he has to appear before it