scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Bihar minister Kartik Kumar loses law portfolio ahead of court date in kidnap case

RJD sources said the party MLC's holding the law portfolio “would not give the right message with the arrest warrant pending against him” in the 2014 case.

Since Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet inducting 31 ministers on August 16, the Opposition BJP has targeted the JD(U)-RJD government for making Kartik a minister despite the arrest warrant pending against him. (AP photo)

The Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar removed Kartik Kumar as law minister on Wednesday, a day ahead of which the RJD MLC has to appear before a court in connection with a pending arrest warrant in a 2014 kidnapping case.

Kartik Kumar, aka Kartikeya Singh, had his portfolio swapped with that of sugarcane industry minister Shamim Ahmed, according to an order signed by chief secretary Amir Subhani. It was issued on the order of Governor Phagu Chauhan on Tuesday.

RJD sources said Kartik’s holding the law portfolio “would not give the right message with the arrest warrant pending against him”. “We hope he gets bail and the controversy dies down,” an RJD leader said.

Since Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet inducting 31 ministers on August 16, the Opposition BJP has targeted the JD(U)-RJD government for making Kartik a minister despite the arrest warrant pending against him, though under bailable sections.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ports & airports, power, media: the growth of Adani’s footprint...Premium
Ports & airports, power, media: the growth of Adani’s footprint...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...

BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand criticised the latest decision. “A warrant is still pending against the minister. Removing him from the law department only shows the government has been trying to save itself the blushes,” he said.

The RJD has found it hard to defend the minister, whose lawyers clarified that the Danapur district and sessions court had barred his arrest till Thursday, when he has to appear before it

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 03:01:06 pm
Next Story

HP Pavilion Plus 14 review: A reliable option to consider

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Cabinet approves raising of procurement ceiling for tur, urad, masur

Cabinet approves raising of procurement ceiling for tur, urad, masur

‘When friends call, our hearts light up’: Gorbachev’s visits to India during Cold War

‘When friends call, our hearts light up’: Gorbachev’s visits to India during Cold War

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Pakistan FM says govt to consult coalition partners on flood aid from India

Russia’s occupation of nuclear plant gives Moscow a new way to intimidate

Russia’s occupation of nuclear plant gives Moscow a new way to intimidate

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Beyond Boycott trends and Bollywood naysayers, picture abhi baaki hai

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

'India has a rich food history; it's amazing to be able to explore that': Sarah Todd

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement