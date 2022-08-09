Live Updates: With Nitish Kumar signalling switching sides again, parties meet today

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face-off Live Updates: Amid turbulence in the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the Opposition RJD have called for separate meetings of their MLAs in Patna Tuesday. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), a constituent of the NDA, and the Congress are also holding meetings of their MLAs Tuesday.

The meetings have been called following a phone conversation that Nitish reportedly had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. JD(U) leaders were said to have spoken to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav earlier. Meanwhile, the BJP has been waiting and watching since Monday, when the JD(U) indicated it may be parting ways with its alliance partner. “This time, the threat looks serious,” a senior BJP leader told The Indian Express.

Here’s how the numbers stack up in the Bihar Assembly: The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly elections. The 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar was a tight one with the National Democratic Alliance winning 125 seats, with BJP winning 74 of these, the JD(U) 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) 4. This put the NDA just above the requisite 122-majority mark needed to form the government.