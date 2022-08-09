scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Live Updates: With Nitish Kumar signalling switching sides again, parties meet today

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face-off Live Updates: The BJP has been waiting and watching since Monday, when the JD(U) indicated it may be parting ways with its alliance partner.

Updated: August 9, 2022 8:43:17 am
Updated: August 9, 2022 8:43:17 am
Nitish Kumar's JD(U)-BJP Live UpdatesBihar Nitish-BJP face-off live updates: CM Nitish Kumar along with BJP leader and Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad and Minister of Industries Syed Shahnawaz Hussain. (PTI)

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face-off Live Updates: Amid turbulence in the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the Opposition RJD have called for separate meetings of their MLAs in Patna Tuesday. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), a constituent of the NDA, and the Congress are also holding meetings of their MLAs Tuesday.

The meetings have been called following a phone conversation that Nitish reportedly had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. JD(U) leaders were said to have spoken to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav earlier. Meanwhile, the BJP has been waiting and watching since Monday, when the JD(U) indicated it may be parting ways with its alliance partner. “This time, the threat looks serious,” a senior BJP leader told The Indian Express. 

Here’s how the numbers stack up in the Bihar Assembly: The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly elections. The 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar was a tight one with the National Democratic Alliance winning 125 seats, with BJP winning 74 of these, the JD(U) 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) 4. This put the NDA just above the requisite 122-majority mark needed to form the government.

Bihar JD(U)-BJP face-off Live Updates: With Nitish Kumar signalling switching sides again, parties meet today. Follow this space for the latest updates.

07:59 (IST)09 Aug 2022
All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

Amid turbulence in the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) and the Opposition RJD have called separate meetings of their MLAs in Patna Tuesday.

The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), a constituent of the NDA, and the Congress are also holding meetings of their MLAs Tuesday. The meetings have been called following a phone conversation that Nitish reportedly had with Congress president Sonia Gandhi. JD(U) leaders were said to have spoken to RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav earlier.

The JD(U) and RJD have of late been cosying up. There have been no attacks on the other by either side, and in a rare show of camaraderie, Nitish accompanied Tejashwi, Leader of the Opposition, to the CM House gates after an Iftaar party. Read more. 

The discomfiture between the BJP and the JD(U) has been building up for the last two months. (File Photo/PTI)

BJP waits it out, but is nervous ‘Nitish Kumar threat serious’ this time

As its key ally JD(U) indicated parting of ways with the BJP Monday, the latter was waiting and watching. However, while many hoped that Nitish Kumar was only “posturing” for a “larger pound of flesh” in the Union Cabinet, the unpredictability of the Bihar Chief Minister has the BJP on the edge.

There is also at least one change from earlier instances of Nitish’s brinkmanship that is making the BJP nervous. A BJP leader pointed to “the changed political scenario post the arrest of a close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad”, leaving the RJD more pliant.

Nitish Kumar vs BJP: How the numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

Amid clear signs of turbulence in the BJP-JD(U) tie-up in Bihar, the RJD and JD(U) Monday called for separate meetings of their MLAs in Patna. The Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), a constituent of the NDA, is also holding a meeting of its MLAs.

The RJD had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2020 Assembly elections.

With the discomfiture between the BJP and the JD(U) building up for the last two months, we take a look at where the parties stand in the Assembly currently.

The 2020 Assembly polls in Bihar was a tight one with the National Democratic Alliance winning 125 seats, with BJP winning 74 of these, the Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar 43, the Vikassheel Insaan Party 4 and Hindustan Awaam Party (Secular) 4. This put the NDA just above the requisite 122-majority mark needed to form the government.

