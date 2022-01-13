Bihar: JD(U) demands equal seats for MLC polls, BJP non-committal

The Janata Dal (United) on Thursday mounted pressure on ally BJP and demanded an equal division of seats to contest the upcoming Legislative Council elections.

The polls to elect 24 Legislative Council members are likely to be held in March-April.

The JD(U)’s move is another in a series of demands made to the Bharatiya Janata Party, its coalition partner in Bihar.

In recent weeks, the JD(U) has again called for a caste census to be carried out and special category status for Bihar. The party also demanded that the central government, led by the BJP, take back the Sahitya Akademi award given to BJP leader and writer Daya Prakash Sinha for comparing emperor of the Mauryan dynasty, Samrat Ashok, with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

“Since JD(U) returned to NDA, there has been a 50:50 seat sharing formula in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also in 2020 Assembly polls. The upcoming MLC polls should be no different,” JD(U) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha told The Indian Express.

“BJP denied tickets to five sitting MPs to give us equal number of seats to contest in the 2019 (Lok Sabha) polls. Leaders from both sides have been talking and we hope to resolve it,” he added.

The BJP, however, remained non-committal on the issue. “The party has been busy with finalising candidates for UP polls. Our senior leaders have not yet discussed Bihar MLC seats, ” said Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal.

Asked about the JD (U)’s insistence on 50:50 seat-sharing formula, Jaiswal said: “We have nothing to say at this stage”.