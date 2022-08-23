Bihar: IT minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori enters Gaya temple, sparks row

The BJP has reacted sharply to Bihar Information and Technology (IT) Minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori accompanying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to Gaya’s Vishnupad temple on Monday. BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur has demanded an apology from the chief minister for “taking along” the minister despite the “full knowledge that entry of non-Hindus is not allowed inside the temple”. The minister, meanwhile, said he was “honoured” to enter the temple.
The temple management committee, however, remained guarded in its reaction. “Though entry of non-Hindus is banned, I am not sure how to react to the situation,” Gajadhar Lal Pathak, secretary of Temple Management Committee of Vishnupad temple, said.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited Vishnupad temple along with minister Mansoori while he was on a Gaya tour on Monday to assess preparation of the upcoming ‘Pitrapaksha Mela’.
“It is clearly written in the temple that entry of non-Hindus is banned. Yet, the CM took along the minority minister with him. It is the CM who should apologise first. The minister should resign,” said BJP’s Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur.
“I am honoured to get inside the temple,” Mansoori told reporters even as Janata Dal (United) refrained from reacting on the matter.
