scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Bihar: IT minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori enters Gaya temple, sparks row

BJP demands apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori’s resignation.

Bihar Information and Technology (IT) Minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori. (Source: Facebook)

The BJP has reacted sharply to Bihar Information and Technology (IT) Minister Mohammed Israil Mansoori accompanying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to Gaya’s Vishnupad temple on Monday. BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur has demanded an apology from the chief minister for “taking along” the minister despite the “full knowledge that entry of non-Hindus is not allowed inside the temple”. The minister, meanwhile, said he was “honoured” to enter the temple.

The temple management committee, however, remained guarded in its reaction. “Though entry of non-Hindus is banned, I am not sure how to react to the situation,” Gajadhar Lal Pathak, secretary of Temple Management Committee of Vishnupad temple, said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had visited Vishnupad temple along with minister Mansoori while he was on a Gaya tour on Monday to assess preparation of the upcoming ‘Pitrapaksha Mela’.

“It is clearly written in the temple that entry of non-Hindus is banned. Yet, the CM took along the minority minister with him. It is the CM who should apologise first. The minister should resign,” said BJP’s Bisfi MLA Haribhushan Thakur.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

“I am honoured to get inside the temple,” Mansoori told reporters even as Janata Dal (United) refrained from reacting on the matter.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 11:47:38 am
Next Story

Rahul Dravid tests positive for Covid-19, not travelling to Dubai for Asia Cup for now: BCCI sources

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

With 'jan chaupals' across Delhi, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy

With 'jan chaupals' across Delhi, BJP to take on AAP over liquor policy

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

Two killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Nowshera

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Express Research | The lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump

Premium
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Terror charge on Imran and the new political flashpoint in Pakistan, explained

Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a: Here's what will change

Android 13 on Google Pixel 6a: Here's what will change

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement