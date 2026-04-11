Bihar hostel horror: Canteen guard held for rape, murder of minor student, ‘claims he acted to defame institution’

3 min readJehanabad (bihar)Apr 11, 2026 07:25 AM IST
“The FIR named the hostel operator as an accused along with other unidentified individuals,” SP Lohan said, adding that the hostel operator was arrested earlier and has been remanded to judicial custody.
A minor student residing at a private hostel in Bihar’s Jehanabad district was sexually assaulted and murdered earlier this month, and police on Friday arrested the canteen guard, who they claimed has confessed to the crime.
Police said the accused “indicated that the act was intended to defame the institution”.
According to Superintendent of Police Aparajit Lohan, the incident came to light on April 6, after which angry locals staged protests and blocked a highway.
“Following the news of the child’s death, angry villagers blocked National Highway-22 in protest. Police teams, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), reached the spot, pacified the protesters, and cleared the blockade. The body was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for postmortem examination,” the SP said.
Based on a written complaint filed by the victim’s father, an FIR was lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 65(2), 64(F), 70(2), and 103, pertaining to rape and murder, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
“The FIR named the hostel operator as an accused along with other unidentified individuals,” SP Lohan said, adding that the hostel operator was arrested earlier and has been remanded to judicial custody.
A special investigation team (SIT) was constituted under the leadership of the Additional Superintendent of Police and SDPO (Sadar) to probe the case. During the course of the investigation, suspicion fell on Mukesh Kumar, a 46-year-old canteen guard employed at the hostel.
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“Initially, the suspect denied involvement. However, after a fresh forensic examination of the scene by the FSL team and the emergence of new technical evidence, he was questioned again,” the SP said, adding that the accused allegedly confessed during interrogation and provided details of the crime.
According to police, the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. “He said that he had left his room door open and was observing the children when they moved through the toilet area after switching off the television at night,” the officer said.
During interrogation, police learnt that “the accused lived alone as his wife had left him and he had no children”. He was also reported to have a history of erratic behaviour. Investigators said hostel children allegedly mocked him by calling him “impotent”, which purportedly left him feeling humiliated and resentful.
SP Lohan further said that the accused also harboured resentment towards the hostel management and had previously threatened the founder, saying he would “do something that would lead to the hostel’s closure”.
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Forensic evidence collected from the scene includes bloodstains detected on the accused’s pillow cover and traces of blood found in a pipe from the hostel kitchen, according to preliminary findings by the Forensic Science Laboratory.
CCTV footage analysis also indicated suspicious movement and abnormal behaviour, with the accused seen repeatedly moving between floors.
“The postmortem examination, conducted by a three-member medical board, confirmed sexual assault and homicide,” the SP said. He added that police would file a chargesheet at the earliest and ensure that the case is taken up for a speedy trial.
The Jehanabad District Magistrate has constituted a team to inspect private hostels across the district in the wake of the incident, officials said.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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