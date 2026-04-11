Bihar hostel horror: Canteen guard held for rape, murder of minor student, ‘claims he acted to defame institution’

“The FIR named the hostel operator as an accused along with other unidentified individuals,” SP Lohan said, adding that the hostel operator was arrested earlier and has been remanded to judicial custody.

A minor student residing at a private hostel in Bihar’s Jehanabad district was sexually assaulted and murdered earlier this month, and police on Friday arrested the canteen guard, who they claimed has confessed to the crime.

Police said the accused “indicated that the act was intended to defame the institution”.

According to Superintendent of Police Aparajit Lohan, the incident came to light on April 6, after which angry locals staged protests and blocked a highway.

“Following the news of the child’s death, angry villagers blocked National Highway-22 in protest. Police teams, led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), reached the spot, pacified the protesters, and cleared the blockade. The body was sent to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for postmortem examination,” the SP said.