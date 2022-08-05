scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

More than 50 people have died in hooch tragedies in the state since November last year.

By: PTI | Chhapra |
August 5, 2022 1:45:02 pm
bihar hooch tragedyimplementation of the stringent prohibition law has often been criticised by the opposition parties, the courts and also ruling alliance partners like former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi. (Representational photo/ File)

At least seven people have died and 15 others fallen ill, some of them losing their eyesight, in yet another suspected case of hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, officials said on Friday.

According to Rajesh Meena, the District Magistrate of Saran, all cases have been reported from villages falling under the Maker police station area.

“Prima facie, it appears that the villagers had consumed spurious liquor. Five people died here while two deaths occurred at Patna Medical College and Hospital where those who have fallen seriously ill were referred on Thursday,” he said.

Among the seriously ill, more than 10 people have suffered loss of vision, the DM said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...Premium
UPSC Key-August 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Revdi Culture’ or ‘Indian D...
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?Premium
Withdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?

Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, “We are conducting raids in Maker, Marhaura and Bheldi police station areas to nab the suspected bootleggers. We will be able to state the number of arrests after the operation is over.” Local residents said consumption of intoxicants like cannabis has been a custom for the festival of Nag Panchami, which fell earlier this week, though some took to alcohol to get high.

More than 50 people have died in hooch tragedies in the state since November last year.

Saran had reported five hooch deaths in January this year. Last month, two persons had died after consuming spurious liquor in the state capital.
Sale and consumption of liquor were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016, following an electoral promise the chief minister had made to the state’s women ahead of assembly polls held in the previous year.

However, implementation of the stringent prohibition law has often been criticised by the opposition parties, the courts and also ruling alliance partners like former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 01:45:02 pm

Most Popular

1

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

2

Centre warns Baghel govt: Implement rural housing plan or we reconsider aid

3

Amid China-US tension: Jaishankar meets Blinken, discusses Lanka, ASEAN

4

Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs

5

Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?

Featured Stories

August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Support for abortion rights in the state is heartening — obstacles for wo...
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: What are the stringent provisions of Ghana's anti-gay bill?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
Explained: Why has the RBI hiked rates by 50 bps to 5.4%?
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects 'pro-peace' image, police show violent ...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
The Jharkhand four: Scanning finances of three Cong MLAs arrested & c...
Inflation has peaked and will moderate, says RBI Governor

Inflation has peaked and will moderate, says RBI Governor

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest
In Lok Sabha

Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

FTII student found dead in hostel room, police suspect suicide

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

1 in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks
Kerala

Minority anger: Why Pinarayi govt back-pedalled thrice in two weeks

China military drills are ‘significant escalation’, says Blinken

China military drills are ‘significant escalation’, says Blinken

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'
Express Adda

'No poor person should die in this country for lack of treatment'

Premium
What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?
Explained

What is carbon market, why does India want to create one?

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?
Opinion

Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement