Seven die in yet another hooch tragedy in dry Bihar

August 5, 2022 1:45:02 pm
At least seven people have died and 15 others fallen ill, some of them losing their eyesight, in yet another suspected case of hooch tragedy in dry Bihar, officials said on Friday.
According to Rajesh Meena, the District Magistrate of Saran, all cases have been reported from villages falling under the Maker police station area.
“Prima facie, it appears that the villagers had consumed spurious liquor. Five people died here while two deaths occurred at Patna Medical College and Hospital where those who have fallen seriously ill were referred on Thursday,” he said.
Among the seriously ill, more than 10 people have suffered loss of vision, the DM said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar said, “We are conducting raids in Maker, Marhaura and Bheldi police station areas to nab the suspected bootleggers. We will be able to state the number of arrests after the operation is over.” Local residents said consumption of intoxicants like cannabis has been a custom for the festival of Nag Panchami, which fell earlier this week, though some took to alcohol to get high.
More than 50 people have died in hooch tragedies in the state since November last year.
Saran had reported five hooch deaths in January this year. Last month, two persons had died after consuming spurious liquor in the state capital.
Sale and consumption of liquor were completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April, 2016, following an electoral promise the chief minister had made to the state’s women ahead of assembly polls held in the previous year.
However, implementation of the stringent prohibition law has often been criticised by the opposition parties, the courts and also ruling alliance partners like former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Latest News
Regulate water discharge from Mullaperiyar dam, Kerala CM writes to Stalin
Madhya Pradesh govt orders probe into land allotted to National Herald in Bhopal
Maharashtra: Pune man wanted in father, son murders caught from Beed
Here’s how mothers can increase their lactation supply
Criminalisation of politics: SC dismisses plea seeking contempt proceedings against heads of parties
As Tripura CM Manik Saha projects ‘pro-peace’ image, police show violent party workers the stick
BJP youth worker murder: ‘Hit squad’ in its sights, Karnataka police delay case handover to NIA
JEE Main Result 2022: When and where to check session 2 scores
Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat’s Tere Vich Rab Disda casually glorifies stalking, while insulting Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s creation. Watch
‘NMC order to reduce fees for 50% students in private medical institutes ‘unconstitutional’: Petitioners to Madras HC
Wearing black, Opposition MPs stage noisy protest in Lok Sabha; proceedings adjourned
Indian NGO among finalists for 2022 Impact Award