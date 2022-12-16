scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Bihar hooch tragedy: CM Nitish Kumar says no compensation to kin of those who died

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (file)
Days after dozens of people were killed due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Friday said “no compensation would be given” to the relatives of the victims of the hooch tragedy.

In the Bihar Assembly, Kumar continued his tirade against alcohol consumption in the state. “No compensation will be given to people who died after drinking…We have been appealing- if you drink, you will die…those who talk in favour of drinking will not bring any good to you…”, said Kumar.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister had issued the same ominous warning while speaking to reporters in the state. “If someone consumes alcohol, they will die. The example is before us,” he had said.

The Bihar hooch tragedy toll climbed to 28 with two more deaths reported, a top Saran district official told PTI on Friday. However, unconfirmed reports claimed up to 50 died by drinking the spurious liquor. The District Magistrate, Rajesh Meena, has said that action raids across the district have been conducted and 126 traders involved in selling locally brewed country liquor have been caught.

A petition was on Friday filed in the Supreme Court seeking a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the matter. The plea was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, PTI reported.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 02:08:59 pm
