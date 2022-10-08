scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Bihar govt to move Supreme Court against High Court ban on quota in local bodies

Soon after the Patna HC order on October 4, state election commission had deferred the Bihar local bodies polls, which were scheduled from October 10.

Bihar Advocate General Lalit Kishore confirmed to The Indian Express: “The state government is moving Supreme Court against the HC order.”

The Bihar government has decided to move Supreme Court against Patna High Court’s order, saying the government cannot provide reservation in local bodies till it complied with a 2021 Supreme Court order on having triple test that included setting up a dedicated commission to quantify backwardness and put up 50 per cent reservation ceiling.

Soon after the Patna HC order on October 4, state election commission had deferred the Bihar local bodies polls, which were scheduled from October 10.

Bihar Advocate General Lalit Kishore confirmed to The Indian Express: “The state government is moving Supreme Court against the HC order.”

Bihar finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said: “We are upset with the Patna HC order. We have pleaded that the situation in Bihar is different from Maharashtra where the local bodies polls were deferred last year after SC said about having a mandatory triple test if the government wanted to reserve seats for OBC and EBCs. The SC order had referred to its 2010 order in which it was said that reservation criteria in local self-government had to be different from ones in jobs and higher education.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 01:15:17 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Goodwill Gesture

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement