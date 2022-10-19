Row over Kashmir question in Bihar Govt school exam, BJP demands action against those who set paper

A question about Kashmir in the half-yearly examinations held in government schools in Bihar’s Kishanganj district has created a row. Though the Bihar Education Department called it a “human error”, the state’s main Opposition party, the BJP, said it was a “conspiracy” and demanded stern action against those who set the Class 7 question paper for Social Science.

The Social Science exam, held across Bihar government’s in the Kishanganj district on October 12, had this as its first question: “What are the people of following countries called? One is done for you.

I. The people of China are called Chinese.

II. People of Nepal are called the…..

III. The people of England are called the…..

IV. The people of Kashmir are called the…..

V. The people of India are called the….”

The half-yearly examination was held by Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC), an independent body under Education Department. Question papers are set in its headquarters at Patna and a district has no role to play. Each district has separate question papers for each subject. Though the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) sets question papers, overall responsibility rests with BEPC.

Kishanganj District Education Officer Subhash Kumar Gupta said: “It is a human error. The matter has brown communicated to BEPC”.

An official at BEPC told The Indian Express: “It is primarily the job of SCERT to check it but final responsibility does rest with us. In the case of the Kishanganj question, it looks like it was because of lack of application of mind by the question setters”. BEPC has issued a show-cause notice to the question setters.

BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaswal, however, demanded stern action against those responsible for “such malicious question”. “We take it part of a conspiracy. Such education department officials need to be thoroughly investigated. Kashmir question could be part of a conspiracy and pollute minds of young students”.