Bihar govt paid compensation to 49 victims in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, NHRC told

The Bihar government has paid compensation of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 9 lakh to 49 victims of the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the state government recently informed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in its action taken report.

The 2018 case had attracted nationwide attention after Muzaffarpur journalist and shelter homeowner Brajesh Thakur and others were booked for the sexual abuse of abandoned/rescued girls. The matter came to light following a report by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences on the status of around 110 private and government shelter homes. Over a dozen cases were filed and the matter was later referred to the CBI.

A senior Bihar government official said the action taken report was sent on the Muzaffarpur Mahila police station case (33/2018) in which 19 persons, including Brajesh Thakur, were convicted by a Delhi court in 2020. The Indian Express had carried a series of reports on how Thakur, the main accused, had once been in contention for a state award and how he had fudged data on the circulation of his newspaper.

According to the NHRC website: “The Commission had registered the case on the basis of a complaint in the matter dated 29th November, 2018. Besides the Commission, the Trial Court Saket, New Delhi had also recommended compensation to the victims on merits”.

The commission was also informed that the registration of the NGO which ran the Muzaffarpur Balika Grah was cancelled and the premises housing it was demolished as per orders of the court.