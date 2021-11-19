Bihar govt to give free office space and tech support to 25 new firms

In a major boost to start-ups, the Bihar government has decided to provide 25 IT-based up-and-coming companies with free office space and tech support. These companies, which have the potential to generate employment, may also get government funding at a later stage if they perform well.

The 25 companies, screened out by the Information and Technology Department from a list of 139 start-ups with potential, provide software solutions, business, knowledge and legal process outsourcing, digital content development, data centre technology, smart technology and big data analytics.

Bihar State Electronic Development Corporation Limited managing director Santosh Kumar Mall said in a written order on November 16, “As per the government’s order to develop basic infrastructure in IT sector, the government has decided to provide ‘plug and play’ facilities to startups by giving it rent-free office with free electricity and technical support for six months. It can be extended for another six months after review. Later, it can be rented for two years to these companies.”

Bihar IT minister Jiwesh Mishra said, “Our objective is to promote more and more good start-up companies in future. We have started with giving them incubation centres. We hope these companies generate employment in the future.”

Some of the selected start-ups include Bihar Innovation, PatnaKart Agro Farms Private Limited, Curious Bee, Edudoor Private Limited and Khojolocal Private Limited.

Abhinav Das, who has been running the software company Intenext in Patna for nearly a decade, said: “I came up with the idea of PatnaKart, a home delivery service of essentials, during the pandemic… “Now that the Bihar government has given my start-up a home, I am excited to take my company to another level.”

Pratibha Raj, co-founder and CEO of Curious Bee, another start-up selected, said, “I returned to Patna during the lockdown and started Curious Bee with people from NIFT Delhi and IIT Bombay. Curious Bee aims at upgrading mental health through art therapy.”