Bihar: 40 foreigners who attended Tablighi Jamaat meet booked for visa norms violation, sent to jail

The Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19 The Nizamuddin Markaz has emerged as a hotspot of COVID-19

Forty foreign nationals, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month, have been booked and sent to jail by Patna, Buxar and Araria police for violating tourist visa norms by turning religious preachers and attending meetings at mosques.

All of them had been detained last month and kept under quarantine. All of them tested negative for Covid-19.

While Patna Police booked 17 people – 16 from Kyrgyzstan one from Kazakhstan, Araria Police booked 18 foreign nationals – nine from Bangladesh, eight from Malaysia and one from Australia.

Buxar Police arrested seven people from Indonesia and four from Malaysia. All of them, detained last month, had been put under quarantine period.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Sharma confirmed that 16 foreign nationals had been sent to jail for visa norms violations. He said all of them had attended the Jamaat meeting. Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendra Nath Verma said 11 foreign nationals had been booked for tourist visa norms violations.

“All 18 foreign nationals had attended Jamaat meetings. They were booked under visa norm violations,” Araria sub divisional police officer Pushkar Kumar said.

Don’t miss these articles on Coronavirus from the Explained section:

‣ How coronavirus attacks, step by step

‣ Mask or no mask? Why the guidance has been shifting

‣ Besides a face cover, should I wear gloves when I go outdoors?

‣ How the Agra, Bhilwara and Pathanamthitta Covid-19 containment models differ

‣ Can coronavirus damage your brain?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd