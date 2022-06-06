Bihar: Five of family found dead in suspected suicide driven by poverty

Five members of a family were dead at their home in a village in Bihar’s Samastipur district Sunday, in what the police suspect is a case of suicide driven by extreme poverty.

Although no suicide note was found on the bodies, the police said they are investigating the neighbour’s claims the house owner, Manoj Jha, was depressed over incurring a huge debt.

Besides Jha, the four others found dead at the house in the Vidyapati Nagar area were his wife Sundermani Devi, 38, and their two children, Satyam Kumar, 10, and Shivam Kumar, 7, and Jha’s mother, Sita Devi, 65.

The postmortem reports of the five are awaited, Dalsinghsarai deputy superintendent of police, Dinesh Pandey, told reporters. “We are investigating all possible angles, including the family’s poor economic condition, and the family reportedly being under debt. Forensic reports would provide a lead into the reported mass suicide,” the officer added.

Police said Jha’s sister and brother-in-law were sleeping in an adjacent room in the house when the incident happened.

Jha’s neighbours told the police that the small-time shopkeeper who sold tobacco was under immense stress to repay loans his mother had drawn from local self-help groups. His business of running two four-wheelers and two autorickshaws, financed by banks, was also running into a loss, they added.

“The family had a cumulative loan of over Rs 18 lakh. Their two four-wheelers and one autorickshaw were seized because they were unable to pay the monthly instalment to private banks,” said P K Singh, a resident of the village.

Another neighbour said Jha was depressed as he could not avail the benefit of sundry government welfare schemes.

Jha’s father Ravikant Jha had also reportedly died by suicide in November 2021 allegedly after being unable to repay a loan he had taken for his daughter’s marriage.