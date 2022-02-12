Bihar eyes ‘scan tunnels’ at border to check liquor smuggling

WITH AT least 60 people losing their lives after consuming illicit liquor over the last four months and over 1.93 crore litres of alcohol seized in over five years since prohibition was enforced in the state, the Bihar government is considering the use of “scan tunnels” to prevent liquor smuggling from adjoining states of UP, Jharkhand and West Bengal, and from Nepal.

“We will soon put forward a Request for Proposal (RFP) to build a scan tunnel each at border points in Dobhi and Rajauli (Jharkhand to Bihar), Gopalganj and Bhabhua (UP to Bihar) and Dalkhola (Bihar to West Bengal),” a senior Excise department official told The Indian Express.

The installation of five scan tunnels is estimated to cost over Rs 100 crore, he said. “Since the UP and Jharkhand routes are used most often for liquor smuggling, the scan tunnels can be of big help. If any vehicle takes a detour to avoid the tunnel, those routes too will have police presence,” said the official.

The official said that Excise and prohibition enforcement teams are already using drones to track illegal liquor manufacturers in the state.

“A scan tunnel would be like a large artificial corridor through which a truck or any other vehicle carrying goods will be asked to pass. It will work like the scanning system installed at airports but on a much larger scale since it has to scan the full body of a truck from the top and sides,” an official said.

According to officials, a scan tunnel is based on industrial technology with hi-tech cameras that can take images of a parcel from all sides and software to decode product information in barcodes.

“A team of imaging experts will assess the scan on monitors. It is, in effect, a mass scanner that can see through metal, cardboard and plastic,” another official said. He said that while “a normal scanner can detect any liquid”, the department is hoping to procure equipment with “advanced technology that can analyse liquids as per viscosity”.

On Tuesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had conducted a law and order review meeting in which he asked Excise officials to “make best use of technology” to crack down on liquor traders and manufacturers.

Since the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act of 2016, the state police and Excise department have seized 1,93,75,564 litres of alcohol, including 67,97,254 litres of countrymade or “desi” liquor, till October 2021. “Between January and October 2021 alone, we seized 5,15,488 litres of liquor. This calls for new ways to check liquor inflow into the state,” said a senior police officer.

Official records show that a total of 60 people died in back-to-back hooch tragedies in Gopalganj, West Champaran, Nalanda, Saran and Buxar in the last four months.