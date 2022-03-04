Bihar: At least four dead, over a dozen injured following blast in Bhagalpur

At least four people were killed and over a dozen injured on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following an explosion at a house allegedly making firecrackers in Bhagalpur.

The injured are being treated at the Jawaharlal Nehru College and Hospital in the town. The incident took place at around midnight at a house in Kajwalichak under Tatarpur police station’s area. The half-pucca house caved in because of the impact of a bomb explosion. Neighbours told the police that the house owner had been making firecrackers illegally.

Bhagalpur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar told reporters: “We have so far taken out four bodies from underneath the debris of the house. Prima facie investigation shows it was firecracker and desi bomb manufacturing unit. Forensic samples are being taken. So far, only one person has been identified.”

The police added that their main objective was the rescue operation and no arrests have been made so far.