‘If non-BJP parties can come together in Maharashtra, why not in Bihar’: RJD vice-president

Former Union minister and RJD national vice-president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Monday said all non-BJP parties should together ahead of the state elections later this year and the decision on chief minister can be taken up later. He also said even though Nitish Kumar had deserted RJD in 2017, he had nothing personal against him.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Singh said, “We should learn from Maharashtra and Jharkhand where all non-BJP parties came together to keep the saffron party at bay. In Maharashtra, BJP and Shiv Sena had emerged winners but Sena later joined Congress and NCP. It is a great message for us.”

Asked about his party’s resolution to make Tejashwi Prasad Yadav the chief ministerial candidate, Singh said there have been some leaders who made it a one-point agenda. “But the need of the hour is not if Tejashwi should become CM. We have to come together first. Who would become CM could be decided later. Let us start the process. Even though I have no great admiration for Nitish Kumar, I have nothing personal against him. He will surely be an important player if he joins anti-BJP forces,” he said.

He, however, rued over the lack of preparations for the state polls. “There has been a month since Jagdanand Singh has become state president. But he has not yet formed party committees at district and state level. Nor are some positions of district presidents are filled. Is this the way we are preparing for Assembly elections?” he asked.

Dismissing any rivalry with Jagdanand Singh, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh said he had not been targeting his party colleague because of any “personal ambition or rivalry”.

On asked if he would have accepted state president’s post, Singh said, “No. Seniors are not being consulted. There is no roadmap. I have been always against jaykara (flattery) culture in the party,”

On election preparations, Jagdanand Singh said the party keeps receiving letters of suggestions from senior leaders. He, however, did not respond to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s jibes at him.

