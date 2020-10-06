Bihar elections: NDA reaches seat-sharing deal, JD(U) to contest on 122 seats, BJP one less

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said the JD(U) would contest on 122 seats and BJP on 121

Following hectic parleys within the NDA over the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said the JD(U) would contest on 122 seats and BJP on 121 in the 243-member assembly. In the 2010 Assembly elections, the JD(U) and BJP had contested on 141 and 102 seats, respectively.

“JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats. Under that quota, we are giving 7 seats to HAM. BJP has 121 seats. Talks are underway, BJP will allot seats to Vikassheel Insaan Party under their quota,” Kumar said at a press conference.

However, the press conference took place amid much drama. Nitish Kumar reportedly came to the presser after BJP first issued a statement saying its alliance with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) in Bihar was “unbreakable”.

This comes a day after LJP, which announced its exit from the alliance for the state polls, claimed that the next Bihar government would be a “BJP-LJP government”. “There is no doubt that Nitish Kumar is our leader in Bihar. LJP is our ally at Centre,” state BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.

Nitish Kumar also harped on the fact that Ram Vilas Paswan became a Rajya Sabha MP due to JD(U)’s help. “Ram Vilas Paswan is unwell. We want him to recover. Did he reach Rajya Sabha without JDU’s help? How many seats do they have in Bihar Vidhan Sabha? Two. So, BJP-JD(U) gave him ticket to RS,” the Bihar CM said.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, Nitish took a dig at the LJP chief, saying, “I believe in doing my job. If some people derive pleasure out of saying something inconsequential, they are most welcome to do so. It does not bother me”.

Responding to a query about post-poll scenario, Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, said, “We have said

unequivocally that Nitish Kumar will be our Chief Minister. It does not matter which party gets how many seats in the elections”.

On Sunday, LJP chief Chirag Paswan cited “ideological differences with JD(U)” to announce its exit from the alliance for the state polls while reiterating that it would continue with the NDA at the Centre. The party said it would field candidates against the JD(U) but not the BJP for the state polls.

The move came after its relationship with the JD(U) nosedived over the last few months, with the party taking potshots at the Bihar government over its handling of Covid and the migrant crisis that followed the lockdown.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd