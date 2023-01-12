Bihar Education Minister says Ramcharitmanas, Manusmriti ‘spread hate’; BJP hits back

Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar triggered a controversy on Wednesday after he said the Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book based on the Ramayana, “spreads hatred in the society”. Addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University, the minister further said the Ramcharitmanas and Manusmriti were books that divided society.

“Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk. Manusmriti, Ramcharitmanas, Bunch of Thoughts by Guru Golwalkar… these books are books that spread hatred,” he said.

The remarks didn’t go down well with the BJP which accused the Bihar minister of trying to influence a vote bank with the controversial statement. “Bihar Education Minister from RJD (said) “Ramcharit Manas spreads hatred”. A few days ago Jagdanand Singh said “Ram Janmbhoomi is nafrat ki zameen”. This is not Sanyog but Votebank ka Udyog Will action be taken?,” tweeted BJP spokesman Shehzad Poonawalla.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya seer Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya demanded that the minister be sacked from his post. “He should be sacked from the post of minister within a week. And he should apologise, if this does not happen, then I declare a reward of Rs 10 crore, to the one who will chop off the tongue of Bihar’s Education Minister Chandra Shekhar,” Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Tapaswi Chawani Temple said.