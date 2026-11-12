It’s an auction like no other. Part of the district collectorate in Bihar’s Madhubani, which houses top executive and law enforcement offices, is set to go under the hammer on November 26 because the district administration failed to pay Rs 4.17 crore in dues to a private company.

The auction, which is likely to leave some red faces in the Bihar government, is set to proceed after a Supreme Court Bench comprising Justice Arvind Kumar and Justice Vipul M Pancholi dismissed the state’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) this month seeking a stay on court-ordered execution proceedings.

After the top court refused to interfere, the District and Sessions Court of Madhubani issued an updated sale proclamation fixing November 26 as the date to auction approximately 10 kattha of prime land and a two-storey building in the southern portion of the Collectorate complex to recover unpaid dues of Rs 4.17 crore.