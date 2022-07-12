In Bihar, DM orders salary cut of headmaster wearing kurta-pyjama

The headmaster of a high school in the Lakhisarai district of Bihar has been issued a show-cause notice after a district magistrate found him wearing a kurta and pajama in the school premises. The DM ordered for his salary to be cut for ‘looking like a public representative’.

A viral video shows Lakhisarai DM Sanjay Kumar Singh taking exception to Nirbhay Kumar Singh’s clothing. The DM, during a surprise inspection to the Balgudar village (under Sadar block) high school on July 6, can be seen telling the headmaster: “Are you looking like a teacher? I thought you are some local public representative. Do you like a teacher in this dress?”

The DM is later seen talking to an official on phone: “Your headmaster is sitting in front of me wearing kurta and pyjama. Nor is he seen teaching students. His name is Nirbhay Kumar Singh.”

The DM instructs the official to direct the teacher to show cause behind his attire while telling him to cut his salary. When the teacher tries to argue his case, the DM shuts him up. “If you are a teacher, be like one. We cannot accept you as teacher in this dress. If you look and behave like a public representative, go and ask for votes. We cannot allow laxity”, the DM is seen telling Nirbhay in Hindi.

A local resident said that the DM checked the classrooms and basic infrastructure of the school. The DM was upset with the lack of proper lighting in the classrooms and was not satisfied with the principal’s responses to his queries.

Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Teachers Association president Amit Vikram told The Indian Express, “There is a dress code for teachers in Bihar. Dhoti-kurta and kurta-pyjama are traditional Indian clothes and cannot be grounds for stopping salary of a teacher. But if a teacher is incompetent, he or she must face action”.

Bihar Education Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Lakhisarai DM Sanjay Kumar Singh were not available for their comments.