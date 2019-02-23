Toggle Menu
Bihar DGP: Will gouge out eyes of those who threaten investors

The DGP, who was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day Bihar Entrepreneurship Summit, assured security of businessmen willing to invest in the state.

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Friday said at a business summit in Patna that anyone obstructing investors working in Bihar would find “their eyes gouged out”. The DGP, who was speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day Bihar Entrepreneurship Summit, assured security of businessmen willing to invest in the state.

The DGP said, “Investors should feel free to invest in Bihar. We will take care of the security aspects. Befikr hokar kaam kijiye. Aur agar koi dhamki aati hai ya pareshani hoti hai to unlogon ki aankhen nikal li jayegi (Feel free to work in Bihar. If there are any threats or any problem, we will gouge their eyes out)”.

The summit was attended by 50 businessmen, including businessmen from UK, Germany, Costa Rica and Nepal.

