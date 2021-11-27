‘Will abide by liquor ban on and off duty’: Bihar DGP administers oath to police force

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asked the state to take stern action against policemen who violated the liquor ban, Bihar DGP SK Singhal Saturday administered an oath at the Patna Police Headquarters to ensure its implementation.

In a video of the oath, Singhal calls upon the police force to abide by the liquor ban and to not consume alcohol irrespective of whether they are on duty or not.

Members of the police force are seen raising their hands to commit to non-consumption of liquor at all times. The force should do whatever it takes to implement the liquor ban in the state, the oath reads.

The Nitish Kumar government had on April 5, 2016, banned the manufacture, trade, storage, transportation, sale and consumption of liquor in the state.

There have been many instances of action against policemen for consuming alcohol. Departmental action has already been taken against 206 policemen, including two inspectors and 30 sub-inspectors, who failed to enforce the prohibition in their respective areas.

Nitish Kumar had on November 17 chaired a high-level meeting with officials on issues related to the liquor ban in the state and asked them to take stern action against those policemen and excise department staffers found to have violated the prohibition themselves, an official said.

The meeting was convened after 47 people died recently due to the consumption of spurious liquor in the state.