scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Must Read

Bihar Deputy CMs, two ministers test positive for COVID-19

According to officials, all members of the cabinet had undergone RTPCR tests ahead of the cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

Patna |
January 5, 2022 1:15:53 pm
Bihar Deputy CM Renu Devi and Tar Kishor Prasad, tested positive for COVID 19 Wednesday. (File)

Four members of the Nitish Kumar cabinet in Bihar, including both Deputy Chief Ministers Renu Devi and Tar Kishor Prasad, tested positive for COVID 19 Wednesday, officials said.

Besides the two Deputy CMs, those who tested positive are Ashok Choudhary and Sunil Kumar, the ministers for building construction, and prohibition, excise and registration respectively.

According to officials, all members of the cabinet had undergone RTPCR tests ahead of the cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday as a precautionary measure.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Those who have tested positive are in home isolation and experiencing mild to moderate symptoms.

Meanwhile, the state headquarters of the Chief Minister’s Janata Dal (United) here has been shut down after the party’s national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan tested positive the previous day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 05: Latest News

Advertisement