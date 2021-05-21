Bihar daily cases halve in fortnight

On 6 May, Bihar saw its single-day record of cases during the second wave—15,126. In the space of a fortnight, the number has nearly halved, with active daily cases hovering around the 6,000-mark.

With average daily tests between 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh, the positivity rate has been down from around 12 per cent in the first week of May to about five per cent for a week now.

The improving numbers have come as a relief for the Nitish Kumar government, which was facing flak from the media and the Opposition for its handling of the pandemic

The state’s recovery rate, which had dipped to 73 per cent in April, has now surged to a little over 90 per cent. It has 58,610 active cases.

A senior health department official said: “The first sign of downward trend was seen on 11 May when we had 10,920 cases. On 15 May, it was down to 7,336 cases. On 18 May, it was down to 6286 cases. Since we tested 1,35,130 samples on 18 May, we have reason to believe that cases are going down now”.

White fungus cases seen in Patna

The Microbiology Department at Patna Medical College and Hospital has detected four cases of white fungus infection in patients. All four cases were treated successfully. Dr SN Singh, head of the department, said there were two types of fungal infection—candida and aspergillus. Both types may infect immuno-compromised persons during or after Covid-19.