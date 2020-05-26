Bihar CPI-ML leader shot at; parents, brother killed

The CPI-ML man has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital. The CPI-ML man has been admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

The parents and brother of a CPI-ML leader in Bihar’s Gopalganj were shot dead late on Sunday evening. The attack, in which the leader, J P Yadav, sustained injuries, is suspected to be the fallout of a political rivalry.

Police have booked JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikot Amrendra Pandey, his brother Satish Pandey and Satish’s son Mukesh Pandey. Satish and Mukesh have been arrested and the MLA is being questioned. A legislator can be arrested only after permission from the Assembly Speaker.

Police sources said Yadav had wanted to contest Zila Parishad (ZP) polls next year against the MLA’s nephew Mukesh, currently the ZP chairman.

According to police, some unidentified people attacked Yadav’s home in Rupanchak village in Hatua, Gopalganj, late Sunday evening. The attackers shot at Yadav, his parents, Mahesh Choudhary (65) and Sankesia Devi (60) and elder brother Shantanu (35).

While Yadav managed to flee after being shot at, his parents died on the spot. His brother died later at a local hospital. The police suspect there could have been three assailants who came on a bike. Following the killings, local residents staged a protest.

Yadav, it is learnt, had been active in student politics, and his ambition brought him in conflict with MLA Amrendra Pandey.

Now in hospital, Yadav said, “My family members were killed because of political rivalry. The police should thoroughly investigate the role of Amrendra Pandey.”

Gopalganj SP Manoj Kumar said: “We have arrested two people and are looking into all possible motives behind the killings.”

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said, “Now that a JD (U) MLA has been booked for triple Gopalganj murder, will the state government take action against him?”

Minister and JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “The police have already arrested two people and will take action.”

