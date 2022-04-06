Bihar: Court convicts Jamui conman for impersonating Nalanda landlord’s son in 41-year-old case

He succeeded in pretending to be the ‘missing’ son of Kameshwar Singh, who was a local landlord and one of the richest men in Nalanda, since 1981, but the law finally caught up with Dayanand Gosai. However, by then he had sold off 55 bigha of land belonging to Kameshwar Singh, who passed away in 1990. Kameshwar Singh was also a cousin of former Rajya Sabha MP Dilkeshwar Singh.

There were doubts on Gosai’s account from the beginning and Kameshwar’s wife never accepted him as their son. She had filed a forgery case against him in 1981 itself but could not pursue the matter to its end as she died in 1995. Finally, it took some special efforts from one of her daughters and over four decades for the imposter to be caught.

On Tuesday, Biharsharif civil court Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (V) Manvendra Mishra sentenced Dayanand Gosai to three years’ imprisonment for forgery and gave him another six months on account of criminal conspiracy for pretending to be Kameshwar’s son Kanhaiya Singh. Gosai has been arrested and sent to jail.

Notably, the roots of this case date back to 1977, when 16-year-old Kanhaiya of Murgawan village did not return home after appearing in his Class X board examination in the neighbouring town of Chandi. A missing case was lodged at the local Silao police station. Morgawan now comes under the jurisdiction of the Ben police station.

Just as Kameshwar, who had seven daughters and one son from two wives, was searching desperately for any news of his missing son, a young man dressed as a sanyasi with a sarangi in his hand reached neighbouring Keshopur village in 1981. He gently spread the word that he was the missing son of Morgawan village landlord Kameshwar Singh.

The ‘sanyasi’ was presented before Kameshwar Singh, who promptly recognised him as his son even though the young man could not convince the rest of the family and villagers about his whereabouts between 1977 and 1981. The villagers and the family, though, thought that the young man had suffered a temporary memory loss and he was allowed to stay in Kameshwar Singh’s house as Kanhaiya Singh.

But Kameshwar Singh’s wife Ramsakhi Devi grew suspicious as she could not find an old wound mark on the back of the man who was claiming to be her son. She and her five daughters wanted the intruder out of their house but the young man, now enjoying the family’s riches, refused to leave. Ramsakhi Devi lodged a case in Silao police station in November 1981 against the intruder, who still enjoyed the confidence of Kameshwar Singh and a section of villagers.

The man, who assumed Kanhaiya’s identity, got embroiled in a title suit over the possession of family property with Vidya Singh, one of the five daughters of Ramsakhi Devi. Kameshwar had two daughters from his first wife.

Vidya Singh’s lawyer Rajesh Kumar told indianexpress.com: “After Kameshwar Singh died in 1990 and Ramsakhi Devi passed away in 1995, Vidya wanted to reopen the case but was not allowed to by the Patna High Court owing to some technical and legal reasons. We moved the Supreme Court in 1995 and succeeded in getting the case reopened in 1996.”

The lawyer said the Biharsharif court resumed hearing of the case but it dragged on for years. “In 2019, the court asked the accused to undergo a DNA test, which he refused… Further investigation revealed that the imposter was Dayanand Gosai from a village under Laxmipur police station of Jamui district. The police investigation further revealed that Dayanand’s family had been in the business of beggary disguised as sanyasis.”

“The court further doubted the imposter after he produced a death certificate of Dayanand Gosai. The court later found that the certificate was fake. The imposter also could not reply to the court’s query on his whereabouts between 1977 and 1981,” he added.

Kumar said Dayanand had been eyeing possession of a flat in Patna and was caught because of his “avarice”. The landlord’s family still owns 45 bigha of land in Morgawan and a few other properties in Patna and elsewhere.