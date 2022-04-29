scorecardresearch
Bihar cop suspended after video of him getting massage inside police station goes viral

Speaking about the video, Saharsa Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh told The Indian Express: “The matter came to our notice at around 2 pm on Thursday. We immediately suspended the police officer."

By: Express News Service | Patna |
Updated: April 29, 2022 2:44:27 pm
police 2020Calling the act “improper and unacceptable”, Saharsa Police has also initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter. (Representational)

A police officer in Bihar’s Saharsa district was suspended after a purported video of him getting a massage from the mother of a rape accused in return of helping his son get bail went viral.

Calling the act “improper and unacceptable”, Saharsa Police has also initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter.

On Thursday afternoon, the purported video that went viral shows Darhat outpost (under Nauhatta police station) in-charge Sachchidanand Sinha, who was not in his police uniform, getting a shoulder massage from the mother of one of the two accused in the March 16 rape case of a nine-year-old girl. The police officer is seen talking to a lawyer on his phone and instructing him that two women would meet him with their Aadhar cards. The police officer is also telling the lawyer that cash would be delivered to him (for pleading the rape accused’s case). Towards the end of conversation, the police officer also said that he has spent Rs 10,000 pursuing the matter.

Speaking about the video, Saharsa Superintendent of Police Lipi Singh told The Indian Express: “The matter came to our notice at around 2 pm on Thursday. We immediately suspended the police officer. Though he is not seen getting the massage in private, it is still wrong and totally unacceptable. He was seen lobbying for bail of a person accused in a rape and Posco case. We have also initiated a departmental inquiry against the officer.” She added the both the accused are in jail and a chargesheet in the case would be filed soon.

