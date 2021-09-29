Bihar Cong says Kanhaiya can take party ‘out of inertia’

Several Bihar Congress leaders are of the opinion that that Kanhaiya Kumar, who joined the party on Tuesday, can instil “new energy” to the party and “take it out of inertia”

Bihar Congress working president Kaukab Quadri told The Indian Express, “Kanhaiya Kumar is a popular leader and excellent orator. He will surely instil energy in the party and take it out of inertia. He will prove a star campaigner in a true sense.”

Asked if Kanhaiya would face resistance from the party’s veteran leaders, Quadri said, “Kanhaiya was brought to the party directly from the Congress high command and hence, no one would resist his growth.”

Quadri said the party had given enough time to veteran leaders. “The party is now investing in a young leadership and one should welcome it,” he said.

Bihar MLC and Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra echoed Quadri, saying, “We welcome Kanhaiya to the party. The party will make best use of his leadership potential.”

Another Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said Kanhaiya can help increase the Congress’s bargaining power in the Grand Alliance, especially with RJD. “Though RJD has always been wary of Kanhaiya’s popularity, it would have to take note of the value Kanhaiya will bring to the party.”

Bihar Congress sources said Kanhaiya Kumar might not be given any prominent position in the organisation. “Kanhaiya is interested in working on the ground and rejuvenating Congress cadre. Besides catering to upper castes, Kanhaiya has wide appeal among Muslims, Dalits and youth,” a source said.