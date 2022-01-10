Bihar CM tests Covid positive, 10 ministers infected so far

January 10, 2022 9:12:17 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested Covid-positive on Monday. He has been in home isolation.
Earlier, both deputy chief ministers of the state and six other ministers had tested Covid-positive.
The CM, who has already cancelled or postponed his offline engagements, had last week addressed a public gathering at Aurangabad during Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan. All five ministers, who had accompanied him during Aurangabad meeting, have already been detected with the infection.
Patna accounts for almost 60 per cent of fresh Covid cases reported in the state so far. Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Munger are other worst-hit districts. Till Sunday, the state had reported 16,897 cases.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-