Monday, January 10, 2022
Bihar CM tests Covid positive, 10 ministers infected so far

The CM, who has already cancelled or postponed his offline engagements, had last week addressed a public gathering at Aurangabad during Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan.

By: Express News Service | Patna |
January 10, 2022 9:12:17 pm
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tested Covid-positive on Monday. He has been in home isolation.

Earlier, both deputy chief ministers of the state and six other ministers had tested Covid-positive.

The CM, who has already cancelled or postponed his offline engagements, had last week addressed a public gathering at Aurangabad during Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan. All five ministers, who had accompanied him during Aurangabad meeting, have already been detected with the infection.

Patna accounts for almost 60 per cent of fresh Covid cases reported in the state so far. Muzaffarpur, Gaya and Munger are other worst-hit districts. Till Sunday, the state had reported 16,897 cases.

