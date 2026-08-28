Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary conducts aerial survey along Gandak river

A boy looks at the devastation caused by flash flooding along the Trishuli River in Nepal’s Nuwakot district, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026. (AP Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of Bihar’s northern border districts along the Gandak River basin, including Valmiki Nagar, Bagaha, Bettiah, and Motihari.

The CM said ensuring the safety of communities in low-lying riparian zones and providing prompt relief remain the state’s highest priority.

Choudhary held review meetings with local officials, instructing disaster management personnel and Water Resources Department (WRD) engineers to remain on high alert.

Local authorities in Bagaha reported that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were triggered early, with residents from vulnerable riverbanks safely relocated to higher ground and temporary shelters stocked with food and essential supplies.