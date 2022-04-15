Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar opens Rs 550-crore soft drink bottling plant at Begusarai

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar opened a soft drink bottling plant worth Rs 550 crore in Begusarai, the first major industrial investment in the state in recent times, on Friday. He also announced that 17 ethanol units, cleared by the Centre, would be opened soon.

Industry Minister Syed ShahnaWaz Hussain said the unit would generate employment and give preference to local residents. The government will facilitate setting up of 129 ethanol units to give a boost to investment, he added.

Opening the Pepsi bottling plant of Varun Beverages Limited at Asuari, Begusarai, Kumar said, “I have come here to congratulate them (the bottling plant owner). Products (soft drinks, packaged drinking water and fruit juice) produced here will be used by people of other states. More industrial units will be set up in the state.” The bottling plant has been set up on the land of the Bihar Industrial Area Development Authority.

The chief minister also hoped that people from Bihar working in the same company’s bottling plants in other states would be employed at the Begusarai plant. The plant, which was readied in 11 months, has over 500 employees and indirectly employs 500-700 people.

“Though we have been trying to give a boost to industrial units (particularly ethanol units) since 2008-2009, we had not got adequate support from the then UPA government at the Centre. We had got a proposal for investment worth over Rs 20,000 crore in ethanol production, but did not get support from the Centre then. We have now got clearance from the NDA government at the Centre to set up ethanol units,” Kumar said.

Hussain said he would request the plant owner to set up fruit processing units in the state. “We have requested Varun Beverages Limited’s Ravi Kant Jaipuria to explore the possibility of setting up processing units of mangoes, litchis and pineapples…We would also like Opposition party leaders to visit the plant,” the BJP leader said.