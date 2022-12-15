scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

As Bihar hooch tragedy toll rises to 39, Nitish says, ‘If someone consumes alcohol, they will die’

At least 39 people have lost their lives in the Saran hooch tragedy. Stressing on the importance of Bihar’s controversial prohibition policy CM Nitish Kumar said he had directed officials to nab people manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol businesses.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar
After nearly 40 people lost their lives due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Bihar’s Saran district, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Thursday reiterated the importance of enforcing the state’s liquor ban and strongly urged people to refrain from drinking alcohol. Nitish issued an ominous warning to the people of the state: “If someone consumes alcohol, they will die. The example is before us.”

“Liquor is bad and shouldn’t be consumed,” he told news agency ANI.   So far, at least 39 people have lost their lives in the Saran hooch tragedy, ANI reported. Stressing on the importance of Bihar’s controversial prohibition policy, which came into effect in 2016, Nitish said he had directed officials to nab people manufacturing liquor and carrying out alcohol businesses.

“I’ve told officers they shouldn’t nab the poor,” the Chief Minister said, reported ANI. “I am ready to give Rs 1 lakh to people to start their work. We will raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in this business.”

Speaking to the media, Nitish said that while many people in the state had given up alcohol because of the ban, there were still some “troublemakers”. “I have told officials to identify the actual troublemakers and nab them,” he said.

Noting that there were demands for compensating the victims of past liquor tragedies, the Bihar CM said: “This should be condoled, those places should be visited and people should be counselled.”

Meanwhile, the liquor tragedy in Bihar was raised by the Opposition in Parliament on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 15 minutes after the Opposition raised the matter and created a ruckus in the House.

On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar faced a backlash from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in the state Assembly over the Saran hooch tragedy. Losing his temper over the continuous attack from the opposition, Kumar screamed, “Sharabi ho gaye ho tum (you all have become drunkards)”.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:23:00 pm
