Bihar CM Choudhary to private schools: Declare your fee structure, allow students to buy uniform and books from anywhere

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said that students of private schools would be free to buy their uniforms and textbooks from the open market,

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday directed private schools to declare their fee structure, following a flurry of complaints about the institutions charging exorbitant fees. There are over 10,000 private schools in the state.

The CM said that students of private schools would be free to buy their uniforms and textbooks from the open market, indicating that the schools found compelling parents to buy books, stationery, or uniforms from specific vendors or from the school itself would now face action.

CM Choudhary wrote in X post: “An important step has been taken to curb arbitrariness in private schools across the state, regulate fees, and protect the interests of students and parents. Private schools will now be required to publicly disclose complete fee details. Arbitrary fee hikes and unnecessary charges will be prohibited. In addition, students and parents will have the freedom to purchase books and uniforms from anywhere”.