Bihar clears 17,000 ex-paramilitary, ex-Army recruits for auxiliary police, honorarium hiked

This is the first time the state is engaging ex-paramilitary personnel in state policing

Written by: Santosh Singh
2 min readPatnaFeb 15, 2026 07:45 AM IST
Bihar government, Bihar government, Central Armed Police Forces, Bihar Police, bihar Special Auxiliary Police, Special Auxiliary Police, SAP jawans, Indian express news, current affairsA senior police officer said the state’s current police force was 2.3 lakh for 13 crore population.
Make us preferred source on Google

The Bihar government has cleared the appointment of 17,000 retired paramilitary personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and ex-Army men in the state police as Special Auxiliary Police (SAP), marking the first time ex-paramilitary personnel will be inducted by the state police.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The decision was taken to strengthen the force. Earlier, only ex-Army men were contracted in the SAP. At present, there are 1,717 SAP jawans in the state.

Officials said the move was also prompted by the fact that newly recruited constables are still undergoing training and are yet to join active duty.

The Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) was constituted by the Bihar government to better control extremist and violent activities and ensure efficient policing. SAP contracts are extended from time to time.

In a letter to the Principal Accountant General on February 7, Bihar’s Deputy Secretary Manoj Kumar Sinha sought approval for budgetary sanction of additional posts with enhanced honorarium of Rs 40,000 (from Rs 35,000) per month for a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and Rs 30,000 (from Rs 25,000) for an SAP jawan.

The letter said: “Until now, only ex-Army personnel of the Indian Army have been recruited on contract basis as SAP forces. Currently, in addition to ex-Army personnel, retired paramilitary personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) are also approved for contract recruitment.” The state government has estimated an expenditure of Rs 642.09 crore for payment of honorarium at the enhanced rate to the total sanctioned force of 17,000 (150 JCOs, 16,300 SAPs and 550 cooks).

A senior police officer said the state’s current police force was 2.3 lakh for 13 crore population.

Story continues below this ad

“It is a welcome move to include ex-paramilitary forces in SAP. Though we don’t have Left Wing Extremism any longer, we still need the expertise of SAP to assist us in control of law and order,” he said.

 

Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh
facebook
twitter

Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Pannun murder plot, Nikhil Gupta guilty plea, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, assassination plot US, Khalistani separatist charges, murder-for-hire conspiracy, US India relations, Pannun plot details, extradition from Czech Republic, legal representation Gupta, money laundering charges, national security implications
Pannun plot: In Nikhil Gupta’s guilty plea, US Justice Dept names R&AW
Tere Ishk Mein to Nadaaniyan, why only intense romantic dramas are in vogue whereas rom-coms are being hate-watched.
Where is the love? Why Bollywood has become that place where intense, angry romances are in vogue and rom-coms are only hate-watched
Strict caste preferences have dropped significantly over the decade
Marrying at 29, ignoring caste: How a Jeevansathi study shows Indians are 'rewriting’ the rules of arranged marriage
India's batsmen faced this stuttering delivery from Suryakumar Yadav, preparing their eyes for a challenge unlike any they've encountered: Usman Tariq's unique pause-and-release action. (PTI/AP Photo)
Pakistan have a trump card in Usman. India have a plan.
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement