Bihar clears 17,000 ex-paramilitary, ex-Army recruits for auxiliary police, honorarium hiked

The Bihar government has cleared the appointment of 17,000 retired paramilitary personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces and ex-Army men in the state police as Special Auxiliary Police (SAP), marking the first time ex-paramilitary personnel will be inducted by the state police.

The decision was taken to strengthen the force. Earlier, only ex-Army men were contracted in the SAP. At present, there are 1,717 SAP jawans in the state.

Officials said the move was also prompted by the fact that newly recruited constables are still undergoing training and are yet to join active duty.

The Special Auxiliary Police (SAP) was constituted by the Bihar government to better control extremist and violent activities and ensure efficient policing. SAP contracts are extended from time to time.