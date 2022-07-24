July 24, 2022 7:28:07 pm
At least five people, including a four-year-old child and a woman, have been killed and four others injured in a massive explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday, police said.
The blast was so powerful that the three-storey building in Khodaibag Bazar from which it was operating collapsed, Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar told reporters.
“Five people, including a four-year-old child and a woman, died on the spot. Four others have been injured. The owner of the house has been identified as Shabir Hussain and he was allegedly running the illegal firecracker unit.”
“Operations are underway to rescue trapped persons, if any, from under the debris. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Forensic experts have been asked to come from Patna. Further investigation is underway,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Patna News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
India vs West Indies: Shai Hope–Mayers start the proceedings
Opinion: Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatarsPremium
Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sensePremium
Latest News
Road rage: Girl stabs differently-abled man to death in Chhattisgarh
Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast
Rishi Sunak plugs for ‘common sense’ refugee system as UK PM
CISCE ISC 12th Result 2022: ‘Quite happy with term I and II weightage,’ says Upasana Mandi, AIR 1
Sara Ali Khan loved Dhanush aka ‘Vishu Babu’ in The Gray Man, check out the actor’s reply
‘The only Maldives I can afford’: Watch people play in flooded streets
Robot goes rogue, breaks child’s finger during chess match
How essential is your choice of mattress when it comes to getting ‘beauty sleep’?
Powai’s Forest Park offers visitors a chance to roam worry-free in the wild
She-Hulk trailer: Hulk preaches the importance of spandex and yoga; fans get a peek at Daredevil
Kovind: ‘Firmly believe country getting equipped to make 21st century the century of India’
Directors of Cricket Scotland step down over racism report