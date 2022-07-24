scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Bihar: Child among five killed in illegal firecracker unit blast

The blast was so powerful that the three-storey building in Khodaibag Bazar from which it was operating collapsed, Saran Superintendent of Police said

By: PTI | Saran |
July 24, 2022 7:28:07 pm
Police personnel inspect after a blast at a firecracker factory in Khoibagh market at Chapra in Saran district, July 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

At least five people, including a four-year-old child and a woman, have been killed and four others injured in a massive explosion in an illegal firecracker unit in Bihar’s Saran district on Sunday, police said.

The blast was so powerful that the three-storey building in Khodaibag Bazar from which it was operating collapsed, Saran Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar told reporters.

“Five people, including a four-year-old child and a woman, died on the spot. Four others have been injured. The owner of the house has been identified as Shabir Hussain and he was allegedly running the illegal firecracker unit.”

“Operations are underway to rescue trapped persons, if any, from under the debris. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased. Forensic experts have been asked to come from Patna. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

